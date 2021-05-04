Mustangs announce 2021 fan fest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs look to kick off their 12th season with the annual Fan Fest celebration Tuesday, June 1st at Phil Welch Stadium. Food specials, national anthem tryouts, batting practice, and autographs highlight this event. Admission to the event is free.

Mustangs fans will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the entire 2021 Mustang roster, following the completion of batting practice. All players and coaches will also be made available to the media, upon completion of batting practice.

“We’re bringing Fanfest back to Phil Welch for 2021,” said Mustangs GM Ky Turner. “This will be many of our players' first opportunity to get on the field, and experience the incredible support of the community. We’ll have concessions open, music on the speakers, and live interviews on the field during BP, by KQ2’s Chris Roush. This is really going to be a fun event, and it’s entirely free. We are just excited to welcome back everyone to the stadium.”

Fans will also get the first opportunity to check out new merchandise for the upcoming season.

Try-outs for national anthem singers will also be taking place at the event.

The Mustangs will begin their search for a seventh MINK League Championship on Wednesday, June 2. Johnny Coy returns to coach the team for his third season.