(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs announced Tuesday afternoon that Dan Gerson has sold the team to the organization's general manager Ky Turner.

Gerson has owned the team since its inception in 2009 and under Gerson's ownership, the Mustangs have won seven M.I.N.K league titles.

Turner has been a part of the organization since the inaugural season. He has served as a seasonal intern, promotions director, and since 2014, Turner has been the team's general manager.