Mustangs to honor K9 Max

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs also plan a special tribute to fallen K9 officer Max.

The team wants to honor the K9 hero with a special donation decal that features Max.

You can get a sticker by making a donation at this Saturday's Police vs. Fire softball game.

The team will also rename a trophy handed out in that game after Max.

“We heard last week about the canine Max and you know, what happened there just seemed like, you know, we wanted to know what we could do to contribute to help and continue to honor raises memory,” Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner said.

The annual Police vs. Fire softball game is this Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph. The first pitch is at 4:30 p.m.