Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mustangs to host Santa Rally; help Noyes Home

The St. Joseph Mustangs will host Santa Rally at the East Hills Shopping Center later this month.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 5:19 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs will host Santa Rally at the East Hills Shopping Center later this month.

Rally will be at the mall from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. 

In addition to meeting kids and taking photos, Rally and the Mustangs are taking new, unopened gift donations for the Noyes Home. 

With every gift donated, you will receive a general admission Mustangs ticket for any game in 2019. There is a limit of four tickets per family. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events