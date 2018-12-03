Mustangs to host Santa Rally; help Noyes Home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs will host Santa Rally at the East Hills Shopping Center later this month.
Rally will be at the mall from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
In addition to meeting kids and taking photos, Rally and the Mustangs are taking new, unopened gift donations for the Noyes Home.
With every gift donated, you will receive a general admission Mustangs ticket for any game in 2019. There is a limit of four tickets per family.
