Mustangs to return for 2021 season

The reigning MINK League champions announced their return to action today.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 2:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs will be back on the field this summer after the pandemic forced them to cancel their season last year.

"This Mustangs season is about looking forward. Looking forward to entering the gates of Phil Welch. Looking forward to the sound of a pitch hitting the catchers glove. Looking forward to those red and white uniforms. Looking forward to a hot dog fresh off the grill. Looking forward to a summer night under the stadium lights. We are looking forward to our PA, the legendary Greg Kastner, introducing the starting line up. There is so much we are looking forward to in 2021, and the Mustangs baseball experience returning to St. Joseph," said Mustangs General Manager and MINK League President Ky Turner.

The Mustangs will open the season at Phil Welch Stadium on June 2 against the Des Moines Peak Prospects.

They won their 6th MINK League title during the 2019 season.

Season tickets for 2021 are available by visiting Phil Welch Stadium or calling 816-279-STJO (7856). The complete Mustangs home and away schedule is available online at www.stjoemustangs.com.

