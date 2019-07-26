Clear

Mustangs win 2019 MINK League championship

STJ wins sixth MINK League title beating the Ozark Generals 18-10.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs beat the Ozark Generals in a high scoring game with a final score of 18-10 Friday night.

The Mustangs went down 2-1 in the second but would take the lead in the fourth scoring three runs.

The Generals would tie the game in the sixth at eight a piece, and from there, Karl Koerper would hit a home run which would spark a five-run inning.

After the sixth, the Mustangs never looked back and would put up five more runs in the eighth which would give them enough separation to seal the game.

This is the second MINK League title in three years for the Mustangs. The Mustangs last won the MINK League in 2017. This win gives the Mustangs their sixth MINK League championship.


