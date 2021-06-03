Clear
Mustangs win season opener in walk-off fashion

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 1:00 AM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Mustangs returned to play for the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the 2020 summer season.

The Mustangs won the season opener at home in epic fashion, with a walk-off single to second base by Brady Holden winning the game in extras over new MINK league opponent the Des Moines Peak Prosects 5-4.

Starting pitcher Mack Stephenson was awarded player of the game striking out eight batters.

The Mustangs start the year off at (1-0) and will be back in action Friday at home against the Jeff City Renegades at Phil Welch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:00.

Today we saw more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. After this afternoon, we will start to dry out with a mild evening ahead of us. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight with a calm wind. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
