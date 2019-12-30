Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

My Brother's House opens to shelter homeless this winter

A temporary cold-weather shelter has opened its doors once again to help those in need this winter.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) A cold-weather shelter has opened its doors once again to help those in need this winter. 

Community Missions Corporation (CMC) opened My Brother's House, located at 7th and Olive Streets just behind Juda House, on Monday at 4 p.m. Krista Kiger, executive director of CMC, said the house works as an overflow and overnight shelter for The Crossing Outreach and other area homeless shelters. 

My Brother's House has been operating in St. Joe for the past 18 years or so, and provides shelter to homeless men for about 90 days of the year. On Monday, the shelter had about 14 beds prepared but said they could comfortably fit up to 20 people. 

Kiger added that the men who come in to use the shelter also have the opportunity to speak with a local social worker to help them form a plan to get back on their feet.

"We want to eliminate homelessness. We know we can't completely, but part of what we'll be doing is anybody that comes in here we're going to find out what their story is, how they can begin to access what they need in order to get permanent housing," Kiger said. 

The shelter will open at 4 p.m. every day, with a hot meal served at 6 p.m. They will lock up at midnight, before closing the following morning at 7 a.m. 

Kiger said My Brother's House costs about $40,000 dollars to run from the end of December to about the end of March. Each person that comes in to take shelter costs an average of $30 per night. 

However, the shelter operates 100 percent on community donations. For those wanting to give back, the CMC accepts monetary on their website at communitymissionscorp.org, or by mail to 610 Olive Street, or by phone at 390-8884.

For women in need of somewhere to stay overnight, the Crossing Outreach Center accepts females. The Sisters of Solace shelter will also open soon, and the YWCA helps shelter women who have suffered from domestic violence. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories