My Brother's House opens to shelter homeless this winter

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) A cold-weather shelter has opened its doors once again to help those in need this winter.

Community Missions Corporation (CMC) opened My Brother's House, located at 7th and Olive Streets just behind Juda House, on Monday at 4 p.m. Krista Kiger, executive director of CMC, said the house works as an overflow and overnight shelter for The Crossing Outreach and other area homeless shelters.

My Brother's House has been operating in St. Joe for the past 18 years or so, and provides shelter to homeless men for about 90 days of the year. On Monday, the shelter had about 14 beds prepared but said they could comfortably fit up to 20 people.

Kiger added that the men who come in to use the shelter also have the opportunity to speak with a local social worker to help them form a plan to get back on their feet.

"We want to eliminate homelessness. We know we can't completely, but part of what we'll be doing is anybody that comes in here we're going to find out what their story is, how they can begin to access what they need in order to get permanent housing," Kiger said.

The shelter will open at 4 p.m. every day, with a hot meal served at 6 p.m. They will lock up at midnight, before closing the following morning at 7 a.m.

Kiger said My Brother's House costs about $40,000 dollars to run from the end of December to about the end of March. Each person that comes in to take shelter costs an average of $30 per night.

However, the shelter operates 100 percent on community donations. For those wanting to give back, the CMC accepts monetary on their website at communitymissionscorp.org, or by mail to 610 Olive Street, or by phone at 390-8884.

For women in need of somewhere to stay overnight, the Crossing Outreach Center accepts females. The Sisters of Solace shelter will also open soon, and the YWCA helps shelter women who have suffered from domestic violence.