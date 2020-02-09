Mysterious boom shocks some across town and beyond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A quiet Saturday night was suddenly interrupted with a loud bang for some.

Neighbors across town say they heard it Saturday night, Abby Gallagher, a young girl, described the moment she heard the mysterious noise.

"I was making my valentine’s box and my brother was listening to music," She said.

Abby said she and her brother heard it loud and clear, afterward, they immediately went to investigate.

Police said calls came in shortly after 8 o’clock, they responded to Altec industries as well as other areas to try and locate the sound.

As police investigated, word began to travel fast regarding the mysterious sound.

"I think one of our Sergeants got a text message from a family member saying they thought they heard something around North Shops." Sgt. Keith Dudley SJPD said.

More and more people started flooding social media saying they heard the same thing, many said they heard the sound all across the area, including some as far West as Wathena and as far south as Liberty.

Police said calls of mysterious sounds aren’t uncommon, but the scope of everyone who heard this particular sound is out of the ordinary.