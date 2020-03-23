Safety of takeout food during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus is able to live on surfaces such as cardboard and plastic for between 24-72 hours. However, local experts say there is no reason to worry any more than usual with the risk of being exposed to coronavirus through takeout or delivery food.
