Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Safety of takeout food during coronavirus pandemic

With restaurants transitioning to takeout, drive-thru or delivery, is your food still safe from being contaminated from the coronavirus?

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:47 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Coronavirus is able to live on surfaces such as cardboard and plastic for between 24-72 hours. However, local experts say there is no reason to worry any more than usual with the risk of being exposed to coronavirus through takeout or delivery food. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories