NASA, NOAA: 2018 fourth warmest year on record

(WASHINGTON D.C.)— Last year was the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

According to the report released Wednesday, global temperatures in 2018 were 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980. The report coming from NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). Last year's temperatures rank only behind 2016, 2017, and 2015. The past five years, collectively, were the warmest years in the modern record, according to the report.

"2018 is yet again an extremely warm year on top of a long-term global warming trend," NASA's GISS director Gavin Schmidt said.

The average global surface temperatures have risen about two degrees Fahrenheit since the 1880s.

According to Schmidt, the warming has been driven in large part by increased emissions into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases caused by human activities.

"The impacts of long-term global warming are already being felt in coastal flooding, heat waves, intense precipitation, and ecosystem change," Schmidt said.

A total of 6,300 weather stations, ship and buoy observations of sea surface temperatures, and Antarctic research stations were used in NASA's analyses.

You can find the full report here.