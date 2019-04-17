NB Stockyards Expressway ramp onto NB I-229 closed for emergency bridge repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the northbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) ramp onto northbound I-229 for emergency bridge maintenance.
MoDOT closed the ramp Tuesday morning. Crews are working to assess and repair a bridge expansion joint.
For the safety of all motorists, MoDOT will have the ramp remain closed until further notice.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.
For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit the traveler information map by clicking here.
