NB Stockyards Expressway ramp onto NB I-229 closed for emergency bridge repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the northbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) ramp onto northbound I-229 for emergency bridge maintenance.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the northbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) ramp onto northbound I-229 for emergency bridge maintenance.

MoDOT closed the ramp Tuesday morning. Crews are working to assess and repair a bridge expansion joint.

For the safety of all motorists, MoDOT will have the ramp remain closed until further notice.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit the traveler information map by clicking here.

Wednesday is the day you need to remain weather aware as we have the possibility of dealing with some strong storms this evening across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
