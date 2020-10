INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NCAA came out with 450 new locations extending through 2026 naming its tournament and championship hosts sites for Div. I, Div. II, and Div. III.

The St. Joseph Civic Arena was named for the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship for 2023, and 2024.

The Civic Arena has hosted many collegiate tournaments and championships during its tenure in St. Joseph.

For a full list of other venues of where tournaments and championships will be played click here.