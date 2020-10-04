NFL announces Chiefs-Patriots game moved to Monday night

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The NFL announced Sunday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs versus New England Patriots Week 4 game will take place Monday, October 5 at 6:05 p.m. on CBS.

Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing. The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.

The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to 7:50 p.m. on Monday on ESPN.