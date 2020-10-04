Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NFL announces Chiefs-Patriots game moved to Monday night

The NFL announced Sunday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs versus New England Patriots Week 4 game will take place Monday, October 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 11:33 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The NFL announced Sunday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs versus New England Patriots Week 4 game will take place Monday, October 5 at 6:05 p.m. on CBS.

Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing. The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.

The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to 7:50 p.m. on Monday on ESPN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories