NFL moves Monday's Chiefs game

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) The NFL has announced that the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams game scheduled for Monday will now be played in Los Angeles, California, instead of Mexico city, Mexico.

The NFL says in a statement that the move is due to poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the game was scheduled to be played at.

"We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game," NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said. "Until very recently, we had no major concerns. But the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium, have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unncesseary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game."

The game will take place on Monday at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.