NFL releases guidelines for players in order to prevent catching the coronavirus

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The MLB is dealing with harsh realities of the coronavirus after players and coaches for the Miami Marlins tested positive.

The Yankees, Orioles and the Phillies have had to change their schedules because of the Marlins outbreak.

The NFL sent out a memo to all players and agents about testing positive from outside gatherings.

The memo states the following guidelines:

No indoor nightclub/bars with more than 15 people

No indoor house party with more than 15 people

No indoor music concert/entertainment events with more than 15 people

No indoor religious service or non NFL sporting event

The Kansas City Chiefs are prepared for their players to return as training camp begins July 31.