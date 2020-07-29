Clear

NFL releases guidelines for players in order to prevent catching the coronavirus

As Major League Baseball is dealing with players and coaches testing positive for Covid-19, the NFL released a memo containing guidelines for their players to avoid catching the virus.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 8:35 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The MLB is dealing with harsh realities of the coronavirus after players and coaches for the Miami Marlins tested positive.

The Yankees, Orioles and the Phillies have had to change their schedules because of the Marlins outbreak.

The NFL sent out a memo to all players and agents about testing positive from outside gatherings.

The memo states the following guidelines:

  • No indoor nightclub/bars with more than 15 people
  • No indoor house party with more than 15 people
  • No indoor music concert/entertainment events with more than 15 people
  • No indoor religious service or non NFL sporting event

The Kansas City Chiefs are prepared for their players to return as training camp begins July 31.

