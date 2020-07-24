NFL will require fans to wear masks at games this season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The NFL will require all fans attending games this year use a mask or face covering.

The NFL confirmed Wednesday that fans will be allowed at NFL games this season, but will have to wear masks.

The league’s Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy tweeted “For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.”

The NFL has not announced a league-wide policy on allowing fans, leaving it up to the teams to make the decision based on local mandates.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not announced how many fans will be allowed at games but that season ticket holders will get first priority to be in attendance.

The Chiefs have said that they will continue to work with local health officials and authorities, as well as follow CDC guidelines for protocols and procedures.

Several other teams have laid out plans for the upcoming season that include limited capacity with social distancing protocols, including wearing masks.