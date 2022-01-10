Clear
NWMO Health Dept. supports testing amid Covid Surge

The Tri County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a testing event Tuesday in Stewartsville.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 7:52 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) The state is offering Covid-19 testing at the Stewartsville Fire Department tomorrow.

The testing event is the latest put on by the state within the Tri County Health Department's jurisdiction.
Rachel Brown, emergency planner, Tri County Health Dept. spoke Monday about the importance of testing events in the midst of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"People need to know when they're contagious and are likely to spread Covid to someone else," Brown said.  "Access to testing is very important for all communities." 

The Tri County Health Dept. is seeing more people travel to their area for tests. More information on the Stewartsville testing event and others held by the state can be found here

Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
