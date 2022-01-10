NWMO Health Dept. supports testing amid Covid Surge

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) The state is offering Covid-19 testing at the Stewartsville Fire Department tomorrow.

The testing event is the latest put on by the state within the Tri County Health Department's jurisdiction.

Rachel Brown, emergency planner, Tri County Health Dept. spoke Monday about the importance of testing events in the midst of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"People need to know when they're contagious and are likely to spread Covid to someone else," Brown said. "Access to testing is very important for all communities."

The Tri County Health Dept. is seeing more people travel to their area for tests. More information on the Stewartsville testing event and others held by the state can be found here.