NWMSU career fair day brings 125 employers to campus

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) More than 125 employers were in search at Northwest Missouri State for future workers.

Tuesday morning, Northwest Missouri State hosted their annual fall career fair day. Hundreds of students walked in the doors, resumes in hand, with companies ready to hire.

“There’s a lot of jobs to fill," said Hannah Christian who works for Career Services at the university. "Before, there may have been 200 jobs, and now there's 600 jobs available. So really, if you're a student, this couldn't be a better time to come to a career day."

"There's double the companies that there were last year," said Logan Krohn, a senior at the university. "And if you got some interview experience under your belt, you're able to talk to more employers and with a purpose in mind to find a good job, it's more interesting to be here and more engaging."

Logan added that he landed two interviews after today's career fair.

Companies from across the region looking to fill in-person and remote positions, some struggling more than others.

"We're short-handed at every location," Dain Henber of Farm Service Co-op. "We're trying to get traction to get people going–to get people hired. So that's what we're having the issue with."

Recruiters of Farm Service Cooperative and City Year are specifically looking for in-person hires, saying while hiring during a pandemic has been difficult, they are still holding out hope.

"Things have certainly shifted with the pandemic," said Jillian Bush of City Year. "People are interested in working remotely but there is definitely still that appetite for people who aren't necessarily education majors but want the opportunity to work in schools."

Students at the fair were open to in-person and remote positions, while others were in search for graduate school opportunities.

“I am looking for an internship and I am an animal science pre-vet major so I’m also looking at graduate programs that have veterinarian doctors of medicine that I can potentially go to to finish my veterinarian career," said sophomore Gabrielle Gray. “What I’m looking for in-person is just the hands-on experience. Like that is a big thing for me and my future career is hands-on experience, and so a lot of them had that which I was very beneficial for that."