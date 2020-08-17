NWMSU Students look forward to upcoming semester despite Covid-19

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Incoming freshmen at Northwest Missouri State University are meeting new friends and adjusting to life on campus during Covid-19.

This week, students will start classes on campus, marking the first full semester held during the ongoing pandemic.

"It's kinda chaotic not gonna lie," Jolie Geisendorfer, an incoming freshman said.

The transition to college life can bring challenges for incoming freshmen in normal times, adding on the layer of the global pandemic they said, only makes things that much more uncertain.

Things are always changing," Geisendorfer said. "but I am a freshman so I don’t have anything to compare it to."

The uncertainty isn’t a challenge for freshmen alone, returning students on campus are also unsure of what the year will bring.

"We don’t know when they’ll tell us we have to go home again," Alissa Craig, a returning sophomore said.

After coming off an abbreviated freshman year herself due to the onset of the pandemic, Craig said her best advice for freshmen this year is to get involved and meet people. She said in the event students have to leave each other again, stronger connections will make them feel less alone.

"It’s very important for [freshman] to get involved and build that community of people that way they have support when they go back home," Craig said.

The newest Bearcats at Northwest agree.

"It’s obviously a lot better than just online sitting in your dorm," Geisendorfer said. "We get to come out and play games and be together."

Classes are scheduled to start Tuesday August 17th.