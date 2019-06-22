NWMSU announces passing of radio station manager Rodney Harris

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University has announced the passing of Rodney Harris, the station manager of its National Public Radio affiliate KXCV-KRNW, due to health complications.

The university announcing the passing on Saturday. Harris has been at the radio station since 2008 and has spent 40 years in the radio field.

Harris has worked previously at stations in Bethany and Cameron and graduated from NWMSU in 1978.

University President Dr. John Jasinski releasing a statement to employees noting Harris' passion for the role the radio station plays in serving the community throughout the region.

“Rodney was the ultimate supporter of northwest Missouri and certainly the city of Albany, where he resided,” Jasinski said. “His roots are deep and impactful. The tractor cruise originating from the Northwest campus this morning also was a passion of Rodney’s.”