(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A blizzard will keep Northwest Missouri State University's campus closed until noon on Monday.
Maryville has been under a blizzard warning Sunday as a fierce winter storm brought blowing snow and whiteout conditions across northwest Missouri. Up to 10 inches of snow was expected to fall in Maryville.
Northwest officials said in a tweet, "Essential staff should report as normal, but campus will remain closed until that time."
Related Content
- NWMSU campus to remain closed until noon on Monday
- Lightning Strikes Tree on NWMSU Campus
- NWMSU Student Found Dead
- Peterson named NWMSU Director of Athletics
- NWMSU University Police Chief Elected to Safety Association
- NWMSU Mourns Loss of Sophomore Student Killed in Vehicle Crash
- Northwest campus police investigating on-campus sexual assault
- Crossing campus homeless shelter opens
- Church Closings
- Burn Ban Remains in Effect
Scroll for more content...