NWMSU campus to remain closed until noon on Monday

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A blizzard will keep Northwest Missouri State University's campus closed until noon on Monday.

Maryville has been under a blizzard warning Sunday as a fierce winter storm brought blowing snow and whiteout conditions across northwest Missouri. Up to 10 inches of snow was expected to fall in Maryville.

Northwest officials said in a tweet, "Essential staff should report as normal, but campus will remain closed until that time."