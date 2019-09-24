Clear
NWMSU enrollment breaks 7,000

Northwest Missouri State University saw a 3.6 percent enrollment increase with a total enrollment of 7,104 this fall, according to the university's fall census.

The enrollment is the third-highest in the institutions history, and  the fourth time its been above 7,000.

The census also showed that the university retained 76 percent of last year's freshman class. That mark is the second highest in the university's history. The highest being 78 percent retention, which was met a year ago.

During the last two years, NWMSU has seen enrollment rise nearly 11 percent.

“Our strong enrollment numbers are illustrative of Northwest’s place as a leader in providing high quality education at a great value and affordable cost,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. “We also take pride in our nationally recognized student success initiatives and are grateful for the work our faculty and staff do every day to further our mission of focusing on student success – every student, every day.”

