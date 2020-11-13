NWMSU postpones winter commencement

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is postponing its winter commencement ceremonies out of an abundance of caution for its community and others during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest’s winter commencement ceremonies were scheduled for Nov. 20-22 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

Graduating students will receive additional information, via their Northwest email, and have the option to participate in the University’s spring commencement ceremonies, currently scheduled for May 7-8, 2021.

Fall semester classes at Northwest will meet in person for the last time Tuesday, Nov. 24, before Northwest dismisses for Thanksgiving break. The week after the Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, will be a preparation week for students, and all final exams will be online during the scheduled final exam week, Dec. 7-11. Exceptions to the schedule include evening classes and classes with resource-intensive instructional environments, which may use the preparation week for final assessment.

For more information about Northwest’s mitigation measures and response to COVID-19, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/alert/coronavirus/index.htm.