NWMSU rec center closed due to structural issues

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) -- Administrators at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville have closed the campus activity and recreation center until further notice.

According to an email sent to staff Tuesday afternoon cited structural issues with the Lamkin Activity Center and Student Rec Center as the reason. University staff say the issue was discovered during some maintenance work being done on the roof. No other details were released.

The activity center houses all of the university's athletic department offices. Staff said that the university is assisting employees who work in the building with alternative space and rescheduling programs and activities.

No timeline was given for the repairs.