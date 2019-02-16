Clear

NWMSU student died unexpectedly early Saturday morning

Students and staff at Northwest Missouri State University are mourning the loss of a student.

The university announced Saturday that a student died at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital in Maryville early Saturday morning.

The student, Lonnae Young, died unexpectedly at the hospital. She was a junior studying psychology and was from Lee's Summit, Missouri.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

According to a press release from the university, Young was a resident assistant on the second floor of Dieterich Hall and was involved with the Sigma Society.

Students that may need counseling assistance are urged to contact Wellness Services at 660-562-1348 or contact the university's police department at 660-562-1254.

No other information has been released at this time.

