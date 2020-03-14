NWMSU students prepare to make the switch to online only classes.

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Students grabbed belongings from their dorms at Northwest Missouri State University as they prepare to switch to online-only classes starting next week.

The move is the university's attempt to curb the potential spread of the Coronavirus. It’s a change students said they didn’t see coming.

"It was just kind of surprising that they were going to cancel," Kara Severson, a sophomore said. "I’m now going to be doing school in my bedroom."

University staff said the rapidly evolving situation led to the decision to make the drastic switch.

"There was nothing like this type of response," Rose Viau, NWMSU student affairs said. "People are a little nervous, they don’t know what to expect and a lot of that is really the unknown."

Severson said its important people are taking precautions to prevent further spread of the virus, however, she doesn’t want it to change everything.

"I’m going to be very cautious but I’m still going to live my life," she said, "I feel like everything’s just a little overhyped."

University staff said the switch to online-only classes is the easiest way to protect students from the potential of exposure, removing the need to be in close quarters.

"They will be able to be socially distanced just because there aren’t many here," if there were a lot of students here then that would be a lot harder.

With many other colleges and universities moving in a similar direction, they say it's important they do their part.

"Everybody’s starting to practice social distancing," Viau said. "Maybe that’ll help with the spread."

Classes will be held online for the next two weeks at Northwest, university staff said they plan to reevaluate the situation after that period.