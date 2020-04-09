Clear
NWMSU will host spring commencement ceremonies in August

The university announced Thursday that it will celebrate the achievements of its spring graduates with commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University announced they now will be celebrating spring commencement on August 8.

The original ceremony was scheduled for May 8 and 9, however was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, Northwest will award bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates to its more than 920 spring graduates during two Aug. 8 ceremonies, beginning at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Bearcat Arena. Those who cannot participate in one of the rescheduled ceremonies may participate in the University’s winter commencement ceremonies in December.

Graduating students will receive additional information via their Northwest email in the coming weeks with instructions to register for the graduation ceremony and to place cap and gown orders.

Caps and gowns can be picked up from the first floor of the Administration Building from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM beginning Monday, August 3 through Thursday, August 6 or one hour prior to each ceremony on August 8.

Doors to Bearcat Arena will open to guests one hour before each graduation ceremony. No tickets are necessary to attend the ceremonies.

For those who cannot attend, Northwest will have a live stream online at www.nwmissouri.edu/live.

For more details about commencement ceremonies at Northwest CLICK HERE.

A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
