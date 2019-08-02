NWS: Missouri River in St. Joseph has been in flood stage for 143 days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the National Weather Service, the Missouri River in St. Joseph has been in flood stage since March 13 and as of Friday, that is 143 days.
Flood stage begins at 17 feet for the river in St. Joseph and as of Friday morning the river was at 18.62 feet.
The river is not expected to fall below flood stage in the near future.
The National Weather Service says the amount of water that has flowed through this point during the time period is equivalent to 20.4 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.
