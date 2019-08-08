NWS confirms cold air funnel, not tornado in Maryville Thursday evening

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Images circulating on social media of a possible funnel cloud near Marvyille caused some excitement Thursday evening but the National Weather Service confirms it was not a tornado but a cold air funnel.

Cold air funnels are harmless most of the time and are caused when temperatures near the ground are much warmer than the temperatures higher in the atmosphere.

On rare occasions, a cold air funnel can touch the ground but there are no indications this happened Thursday evening.

