Clear

NWS confirms cold air funnel, not tornado in Maryville Thursday evening

Images circulating on social media of a possible funnel cloud near Marvyille caused some excitement Thursday evening but the National Weather Service confirms it was not a tornado but a cold air funnel.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Images circulating on social media of a possible funnel cloud near Marvyille caused some excitement Thursday evening but the National Weather Service confirms it was not a tornado but a cold air funnel.

Cold air funnels are harmless most of the time and are caused when temperatures near the ground are much warmer than the temperatures higher in the atmosphere.

On rare occasions, a cold air funnel can touch the ground but there are no indications this happened Thursday evening.

For more information on what a cold air funnel is, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Rain chances did not really ever pan out on Thursday and we were left with a pretty nice day across the area with plenty of sunshine. For the overnight, expect a few clouds and maybe some patchy fog. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events