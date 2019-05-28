NWS declares flash flood emergency in Northwest Missouri

(BETHANY, Mo.) National Weather service in Kansas City declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Gentry and Harrison counties including Bethany, Albany and Stanberry until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Bethany is under a flash flood warning Tuesday evening. Most major roads are covered with debris and have water over the road. There are reports of vehicles stranded in flood waters.

Check MoDot's traveler map for updated road closures.