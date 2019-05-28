Clear
NWS declares flash flood emergency in Northwest Missouri

National Weather service in Kansas City is declaring a flash flood emergency for parts of Gentry and Harrison counties including Bethany, Albany and Stanberry until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Posted: May 28, 2019 7:47 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

Bethany is under a flash flood warning Tuesday evening. Most major roads are covered with debris and have water over the road.  There are reports of vehicles stranded in flood waters. 

Check MoDot's traveler map for updated road closures.

You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
