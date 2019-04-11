Clear

NWS explains what caused "dusty" raindrops

Light rain showers fell early Thursday morning and left behind a dusty, muddy residue on objects outside.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Photo Gallery 4 Images

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Light rain showers fell early Thursday morning and left behind a dusty, muddy residue on objects outside.

People took to social media asking what exactly it was and meteorologists from the National Weather Service Office in Kansas City weighed in.

Experts believe the dust is from west Texas that blew in overnight.

As raindrops fall from the sky, they can collect dust particles as they fall and once they make contact with objects on the surface and eventually evaporate, they leave behind the dust. And that's what happened Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
After a warm and nice few days for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs in the 70s and 80s, big changes are on the way as we wrap up the workweek as our next strong storm system is pushing through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events