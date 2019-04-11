(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Light rain showers fell early Thursday morning and left behind a dusty, muddy residue on objects outside.

People took to social media asking what exactly it was and meteorologists from the National Weather Service Office in Kansas City weighed in.

Experts believe the dust is from west Texas that blew in overnight.

As raindrops fall from the sky, they can collect dust particles as they fall and once they make contact with objects on the surface and eventually evaporate, they leave behind the dust. And that's what happened Thursday morning.