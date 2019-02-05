NWS releases storm spotter class schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The National Weather Service (NWS) Kansas City office released the schedule for this year's storm spotter training courses.

The courses are designed to teach people in the public about the different types of severe weather and how to identify them. You can learn how to report the different types of severe weather including hail, wind damage, and funnel clouds/tornadoes.

Here is the list of dates for counties in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas:

All training sessions will begin at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Grundy County: February 7 at the Trenton Courthouse, 700 Main St., Trenton, Mo. at 6 p.m.

Worth County: February 13 at the Grant City Fire station, 408 S. High St., Grant City, Mo.

Caldwell County: February 21 at the Church of Nazarene, 93 W. Jackson St., Kingston, Mo.

Harrison County: February 25 at the NTA Ambulance District, 1000 S. 25th St., Bethany, Mo.

Doniphan County: February 28 at Highland Community College, 606 W. Main St., Highland, Kan.

Buchanan County: March 5 at the Missouri Theatre, 717 Edmund St., St. Joseph, Mo.

Livingston County: March 7 at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 206 Locust St., Chillicothe, Mo.

Platte County: March 26 at the Park Hill High School Auditorium, 7701 NW Barry Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

For a full list of locations, click here.