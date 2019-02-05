Clear

NWS releases storm spotter class schedule

The National Weather Service (NWS) Kansas City office released the schedule for this year's storm spotter training courses.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The National Weather Service (NWS) Kansas City office released the schedule for this year's storm spotter training courses.

The courses are designed to teach people in the public about the different types of severe weather and how to identify them. You can learn how to report the different types of severe weather including hail, wind damage, and funnel clouds/tornadoes.

Here is the list of dates for counties in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas:

All training sessions will begin at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Grundy County: February 7 at the Trenton Courthouse, 700 Main St., Trenton, Mo. at 6 p.m.

Worth County: February 13 at the Grant City Fire station, 408 S. High St., Grant City, Mo.

Caldwell County: February 21 at the Church of Nazarene, 93 W. Jackson St., Kingston, Mo.

Harrison County: February 25 at the NTA Ambulance District, 1000 S. 25th St., Bethany, Mo.

Doniphan County: February 28 at Highland Community College, 606 W. Main St., Highland, Kan.

Buchanan County: March 5 at the Missouri Theatre, 717 Edmund St., St. Joseph, Mo.

Livingston County: March 7 at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 206 Locust St., Chillicothe, Mo.

Platte County: March 26 at the Park Hill High School Auditorium, 7701 NW Barry Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from noon Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events