National Drug Take Back Day returns to Mall for the first time since the pandemic

Officials said the pandemic had a slight effect on turnout this year.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 1:22 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  National Drug Take Back Day took place across the country on Saturday, In St. Joseph, people drove up to dispose their unused or unwanted medications at the East Hills Mal parking lot.

The twice-yearly event, which aims to safely dispose of prescriptions and keep them out of the wrong hands, only happened once this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff with local organizations said the pandemic has had some effect on the turnout this year. 

"It has changed us ust a little bit," Sgt. Roy Hoskins, SJPD said. "We're still getting good numbers, but I think maybe just a slightly reduced turnout." 

The St. Joseph Police department along with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance team up to make the event happen locally every year.

Local law enforcement remind residents that unwanted medications can always be dropped off at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center located next to the police department downtown. 

Winter weather moves into northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday into Monday. Light showers are potential Sunday afternoon with a snow/rain mix increasing into the evening hours and turning to mostly snow overnight. 1" to 2" of total average snowfall amounts possible for the area by Monday night.
