National Drug Take Back returns to East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday marks National Drug Take-Back day, it's the only day to be held this year due to Covid-19.

Local law enforcement, along with volunteers with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance will be at the East Hills Mall in St. Joseph for a drive-thru take back.

They will be collecting expired medications during the nationwide effort to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

Youth alliance staff members say, while there will be some slight changes this year, they're still expecting a good turnout.

"We wanna make sure that we are keeping the prescription medications out of the hands of teenagers, obviously it's an environmental thing too," Angela Reynolds, youth director, St. Joseph Youth Alliance said. "We really don't want to put those medications back into our water systems and our sewer systems."

The drive-thru is set to take place in the former Sears parking lot at the mall.