The National Guard serving as Second Harvest volunteers to protect community from COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the war on COVID-19 is happening in our own backyards, Second Harvest has requested the state for some backup.

Starting this past Monday, the National Guard is helping the food bank with their mission to feed hungry families.

“Guard in both Missouri and Kansas was enacted to support our mission, so it’s been a tremendous blessing for us,”said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest.

The National Guard is stepping in as the food pantry's volunteers to help fight the battle on COVID-19.

“We’ve asked a lot of our volunteers that have been here helping to stay home and stay safe for the time being,”said Higdon.

The Kansas National Guard said "helping out our neighbors is what the Kansas National Guard is all about," said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

The National Guard will be assisting Second Harvest for the next several weeks, providing that added security banket in safely serving the community of St. Joseph.

“If we had one volunteer who was positive with COVID-19, that would create a tremendous risk. So, knowing that the Guard personnel is checking temperatures before reporting for duty and a lot of those kinda safety procedures in place, this is going to provide added protection for our staff, clients and all of our volunteers,”said Higdon.

The soldiers will be sorting, packaging and distributing food. At the mobile food drive on Wednesday, the National Guard helped serve over 250 families who drove through.

Second Harvest said this is just another way they are protecting the people they serve.