National Head & Shoulders commercial featuring Patrick Mahomes filmed at Kansas City area gym

MERRIAM, Kan. – It is not very often that people get to be part of, or help orchestrate a national commercial, and for one Kansas City area Genesis Health Club, they were able to be the location of where this unique commercial took place. Mike Woody, who is the Vice President and National Tennis Director for Genesis Health Clubs, got an interesting phone call in the spring and was approached about using the Merriam facility to shoot the commercial. “Sure, who wouldn’t want to be part of a commercial, and we weren’t even sure what the commercial was, as we found out it was a Head & Shoulders commercial.” Woody said.

That commercial features MVP and Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with another Super Bowl champion Troy Polamalu in which we have seen the two link up before in a previous Head & Shoulders commercial, back in 2019.

Well at the time of the call Woody did not know who was going to be in the commercial with Patrick Mahomes, but he did know that his facility would work for what was needed. “We didn’t know who the other celebrity was, and they needed a safe space, a place where Patrick could be safe, and they could really manage the COVID side of it. So, we looked at our properties and facilities at Genesis Health Clubs and we said this club, and our locker rooms are pretty much available to use and do this commercial.” Woody said.

The skyrocketing stardom of Patrick Mahomes creates more challenges then a normal commercial shoot mainly because everyone wants to be around the young MVP, and to pull off the commercial without extra attention, the process had to be a secret. “We all had to be shush, we had to be quiet because––Patrick, there would be a lot of people (wanting to be around) especially after the Super Bowl.”

Kansas City and the surrounding areas are now in the spotlight because of what the Chiefs have done by winning Super Bowl LIV, and Woody says it is nice to be the place to where a national commercial was filmed with Patrick Mahomes in it. “They could have easily shot this in California, but they chose us. It’s an honor and I think it’s a privilege for any organization to have, and to have Patrick Mahomes right here where I am sitting and doing a Head & Shoulders commercial, how exciting.”