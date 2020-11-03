National WWI Museum in Kansas City vandalized ahead of election

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City was vandalized overnight.

The Memorial is also a polling location for Tuesday's presidential election.

A photo posted by the museum on Twitter shows messages of "Don't Vote" and "Fight for revolution" spray-painted in red on the side of the memorial.

The museum posted in its tweet, "We are proud to be a polling location and condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend."