National WWI Museum in Kansas City vandalized ahead of election

The Memorial is also a polling location for Tuesday's presidential election.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 9:53 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 9:56 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City was vandalized overnight.

A photo posted by the museum on Twitter shows messages of "Don't Vote" and "Fight for revolution" spray-painted in red on the side of the memorial.

The museum posted in its tweet, "We are proud to be a polling location and condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend."

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
