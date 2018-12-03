National wildlife refuge hosts Eagle Days

(MOUND CITY, Mo) The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge hosted its 40th annual Eagle Days event this past weekend. Many were hoping to catch a glimpse of the birds.



"It's a symbol of our freedom," Lindsey Landowski, wildlife official, said. "There’s nothing quite like it to see a bald eagle flying soaring over the water."

People near and far, young and old came braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of nature.

"We get a lot of people that come from all over the world, to see the different wildlife that we have here," Landowski said.

Every first weekend in December, the wildlife refuge hosts Eagle Days, a weekend dedicated to exploring and learning more about the majestic creatures.

"It is a great event for people to come out and see eagles in the wild," Landowski said.

Since 1978, the wildlife refuge has put on this event, according to Landowski, 253 people attended that year. 40 years later, upwards of 5,000 people take part in the event.

"People feel closely associated with the Eagles," Landowski said. "Especially since they’ve come back from the brink of extinction or have been on the endangered species list."

As big a draw as the eagles are, however, wildlife officials want visitors to discover everything the refuge has to offer. Ultimately, a sense of discovery is what they want visitors to leave with.

"It really is something special to be outside and just becoming part of nature," Landowski said.

The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge has many events all throughout the year.

