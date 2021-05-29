Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nationwide chicken shortage affects local eateries

Local restaurants and food trucks are dealing with the nationwide effects of a chicken shortage.

Posted: May 29, 2021 9:24 PM
Updated: May 29, 2021 9:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at First Ward House Bar and Grill said they're known for their chicken wings. 

"I can tell you right now our wings are fantastic," Jaylin Brennen, the bartender said. 

Now, local restaurants just can’t keep up with demand.

"We’ve had an issue of just getting chicken in the building," Brennen said.

The effects of a nationwide chicken shortage have forced the restaurant to adjust their prices of wings.

It’s a problem affecting more local businesses, the owner of Uncle J's Fish and Wings, a midtown food truck said he’s also struggling to meet demand.

"People love our one catfish five wing combo," Julian Hunter, the owner said.  "That’s what a lot of people come and ask for."

Chicken has been hard to come by over the past few months, the reason is widely believed to be a perfect storm of events. The Covid-19 pandemic along with a cold snap last winter in Texas both likely contributed to the current shortage.

Hunter said the shortage has had an effect on cost.

"I went to the notebook to see my prices and the price of the supply," He said. "It was like I would not be making any money on the chicken wings."

Instead of passing that cost to consumers, some eating places have just removed the chicken, for now.

"Repeat customers come back for our catfish," Hunter said. "It’s keeping us afloat."

Restaurant owners are hoping they’ll start to see more supply by mid-summer, in the meantime, they said they’ll just have to make due.

"We're just trying to work through the kinks and just sell our catfish and chicken tenders for right now," Hunter said. "The wings will be back."

Hunter will open his food truck back up to customers on Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
A cold front moved through the area a few days ago, giving us rather cool temperatures for this time of year. We will see highs staying in the 60s for the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, lasting through Monday until Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below average into the beginning of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s for the next few days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories