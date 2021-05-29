Nationwide chicken shortage affects local eateries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at First Ward House Bar and Grill said they're known for their chicken wings.

"I can tell you right now our wings are fantastic," Jaylin Brennen, the bartender said.

Now, local restaurants just can’t keep up with demand.

"We’ve had an issue of just getting chicken in the building," Brennen said.

The effects of a nationwide chicken shortage have forced the restaurant to adjust their prices of wings.

It’s a problem affecting more local businesses, the owner of Uncle J's Fish and Wings, a midtown food truck said he’s also struggling to meet demand.

"People love our one catfish five wing combo," Julian Hunter, the owner said. "That’s what a lot of people come and ask for."

Chicken has been hard to come by over the past few months, the reason is widely believed to be a perfect storm of events. The Covid-19 pandemic along with a cold snap last winter in Texas both likely contributed to the current shortage.

Hunter said the shortage has had an effect on cost.

"I went to the notebook to see my prices and the price of the supply," He said. "It was like I would not be making any money on the chicken wings."

Instead of passing that cost to consumers, some eating places have just removed the chicken, for now.

"Repeat customers come back for our catfish," Hunter said. "It’s keeping us afloat."

Restaurant owners are hoping they’ll start to see more supply by mid-summer, in the meantime, they said they’ll just have to make due.

"We're just trying to work through the kinks and just sell our catfish and chicken tenders for right now," Hunter said. "The wings will be back."

Hunter will open his food truck back up to customers on Sunday.