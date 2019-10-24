Nationwide shortage of critical children’s cancer drug causes concerns in northwest Missouri

(UNION STAR, Mo.) The mother of a 4-year-old girl in northwest Missouri has spent October worrying about a nationwide shortage of a critical childhood cancer drug.
Emily Fox and her family have driven from Union Star to Kansas City a lot in the past two years. Madeline Fox, 4, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Dec. 2017. She was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital the day she was diagnosed.
A key component of her treatment is Vincristine. The drug is part of a tried and true treatment for children with leukemia, lymphoma, bone and brain cancers.
Around two weeks ago, drug-maker Pfizer faced production problems. The other maker of Vincristine, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, had stopped production in July 2019 for business reasons, according to the FDA.
Federal drug officials said Pfizer would be stepping up production by the end of October but supply chain gaps could prolong the shortage to the end of the year.
Emily learned about the shortage during Madeline's doctor's appointment on Oct. 11. The doctor told her Children's Mercy planned to ration Vincristine because it had just 70 doses of the drug left.
Children's Mercy released a statement Thursday announcing the drug restrictions had been lifted because the hospital had received two shipments.
