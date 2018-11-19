Local shoppers react to nationwide turkey recall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many shoppers picking up Thanksgiving staples expressed concern Sunday about the ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkeys.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, turkey products from Jennie-O led to164 people in 35 states infected with salmonella and one death. The company has recalled more than 90,000 lbs of turkey products over fears of salmonella contamination in mid-November.

In 2017, they estimated 44 million birds were eaten on Thanksgiving, 22 million at Christmas and 19 million at Easter, According to the National Turkey Federation.

Some local shoppers were caught off guard by the news. One Hy-Vee grocery shopper said the outbreak was concerning.

"It surprised me," Lattin said. "I had no idea at all."

Others were not surprised by the recall.

"I didn’t doubt that it would’ve happened," Candy Kalamon, shopper, said.

Lattin said she was going to warn loved ones just in case.

"I guess i’ll have to let my family know to be careful buying the turkey," she said.

Others shoppers said it was times like these they were thankful for other sources of food.

"My husband raised a few turkeys," Tracy Evans, another shopper, said. "We have some in the freezer, so we don’t have to worry about buying from the store."

Salmonella causes more than 1 million illnesses every year, and food is the main source. Symptoms of salmonella infection usually being within 12 to 96 hours after exposure and include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Most people infected with the bacteria recover within a week without treatment.

Health officials are cautioning that the best way to prevent food-borne illness is to pay attention to proper handling of raw meat, proper cooking, and diligent kitchen cleanup.