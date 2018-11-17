Clear

Nature Center celebrates 10th birthday

The Remington Nature Center opened its door back in 2008 and on Saturday, the center celebrated its 10th birthday.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Remington Nature Center opened its door back in 2008 and on Saturday, the center celebrated its 10th birthday. 

For one decade, the nature center has stood on the shores of the Missouri River and has served as a cornerstone for education in the St. Joseph community.

During Saturday's birthday bash, the center celebrated by welcoming in guests to interact with different creatures, face painting and free cake. 

While celebrating the past, the nature center is also looking forward to the future and is excited to see what might happen along the river's edge. 

"We are very excited to see what happens along the riverfront with the development projects that are in the planning," Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center Naturalist, said. "And we are excited to just continue what we are doing and see it grow."

Cox also said that the education value from the exhibits and programs that the nature center offers is one of the main reasons why the center continues to be popular.

The Remington Nature Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

