Navy veteran's remains are going home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Navy veteran gets his dying wish, to have his remains taken across the country.

A group of motorcyclists escorting the family with his ashes through Missouri Wednesday.

A relay to escort a veteran's ashes from Tennessee to North Dakota stopped for the night in St. Joseph.

“We've been on the road since 7 this morning so we've been on 11 hours and 580 miles right now so far today and four major stops,” Mike Burke, Tennessee Combat Vets 182.

Dayved White Owl served in the Navy during the Vietnam and Iraq war.

"He served for 21 years in the Navy in active duty and then another 23 years inactive duty where they kept calling him back to come and do whatever it is that he does,” Gwen White Owl, Dayved’s widow said.

White Owl's role in the Navy is a mystery. His family only knows that he served but not exactly what he did.

While that is a secret the veteran took with him when he died in February, where he wanted to be buried was not.

“I'm here today to return my husband's ashes, to the reservation where he was from which he claimed was God's country," White Owl said.

Helping the White Owl's widow fulfill his dying wish is the Patriot Guard, combat veterans groups, the fire department and family.

“We wanted to make sure they had a hero's welcome in each city that they went through,” Patriot Guard rider Rodney Bledsoe said. “When it comes to their time of need for the family to take them to their final resting spot, we are here."

On Wednesday they will stay the night at a hotel and at 7 a.m. Thursday, they will get back on their bikes, heading to Mr. White Owl's final resting place.

“We are honoring him the best we can and taking him back home to his hometown,” Burke said.

Mr. White Owl's family is holding a celebration of life this weekend. After that, the family will spread his ashes at his home on the reservation in New Town, North Dakota.