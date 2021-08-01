Nearby Neighbor reacts to deadly motorcycle accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mark Wise, a nearby homeowner, said what happened last night sadly isn’t anything new.

"We see a lot of motorcycles going up and down the street late at night mostly," He said.

Wise’s home in the Northridge Place neighborhood sits just behind the intersection of N Belt Hwy. and Northridge Dr.

He saw a lot of what happened late Saturday night.

"We saw a heavy police presence," Wise said. "You could tell the mood of the police, it was somber."

Wise, who has lived near the intersection for seven years, said motorcycles speed up and down the Belt at night.

"Sometimes they’re in groups six, seven of them and they’re popping wheelies randomly," He said. "It’s just dangerous for us citizens."

He believes some motorcycle riders may be trying to sneak past police, and that more patrol could make an impact.

"I think the police should stake out certain areas," Wise said.

He’s hoping police can find a way to curb dangerous motorcycle riding so that they don't have to continue responding to fatal crashes.

"Most of those police officers probably had children, Wise said. "[The crash] affected them and you could tell that it did."

Other neighbors who did not want to go on camera also said they'd like to see increased patrols in the area. They say accidents, in general, happen at the intersection once a month.