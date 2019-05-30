Nearly 300 roads closed in Missouri because of flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across the state of Missouri, nearly 300 roads are closed because of flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Many of these roads are in northwest Missouri where nearly 75 roads are currently closed.

Adam Watson, the area engineer for MoDOT's northwest district, says this year's flooding is the worst he's ever seen. Watson says he has been working for MoDOT for nearly 28 years.

"We have roads closed that we haven't expected or haven't seen flood for quite some time," he said.

Watson says the flooding is from recent rainfall but also because the Missouri River is running high. He says the tributaries feeding into the Missouri River are also high as a result.

For people driving across the state, the closures are making traffic difficult.

"Getting from one place to another in a straight line is almost unheard of right now," Watson said. "You can't get across 36 so finding detours, finding ways around to get where you want to go knowing that certain roads are flooded. Add some time to your drive."

