Nearly 60 people at Living Community of St. Joseph positive for COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An update to the Living Community of St. Joseph website Friday says 28 residents and 29 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

The senior living and care facility reports two employees have recovered and 11 are in the process of recovering and under quarantine at their homes. One resident has also recovered.

The skilled nursing residents and employees at the facility were tested on July 1. According to a release from executive director Chris Kerns, the facility received some of the results on Friday with six residents, and 14 employees testing positive for the virus.

The total number of positive cases reported by the Living Community has tripled since last Friday.

According to a release from executive director Chris Kerns:

"We have implemented our plan and have isolated COVID positive residents in our special care unit with dedicated caregivers. We are thankful that two employees have recovered and nine are recovering in-home quarantine," according to Kerns.

Kerns also said the updates will continue to be provided on Living Community's website or through the hotline at 816-596-2225.