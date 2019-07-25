(MERCER, Mo.) A Union Pacific train derailed approximately 70 cars near Mercer Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 65 and Destiny Loop.
No one was injured and hazmat was not involved.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Related Content
- WATCH: Nearly 70 train cars derailed near Mercer, Missouri
- Police respond to train derailment Thursday morning
- Chiefs, Missouri Western extend Training Camp agreement
- More 70s in the forecast
- "Missouri Hope" Trains Students in Emergency and Disaster Relief
- Chiefs and Missouri Western Reach Agreement to Extend Training Camp
- Parson says infrastructure, job training top Missouri priorities
- KQ2 Forecast: Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch
- Missouri sheriff’s deputy dies when flooding sweeps away car
- Missouri rejects Proposition A
Scroll for more content...