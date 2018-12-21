Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nearly all families adopted, 12 remain

As of Friday evening, the AFL-CIO Community Services Agency reports that 12 families still need to be adopted in the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Friday evening, the AFL-CIO Community Services Agency reports that 12 families still need to be adopted in the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program. 

Of the families remaining, a few of them consist of young children and senior parents. 

Penny Adams, Executive Director of the AFL-CIO, says that when a family is adopted, they receive a large amount of joy and appreciation.

"It makes the people receiving the gifts feel cared for," Adams said. "Somebody knows they're in this world and somebody cares and it makes the people giving them help feel good about it."

The Adopt-A-Family program allows people and organizations in the community to help provide presents for families in need for the Christmas holiday.

In 2017, a total of 727 families were adopted.

If you would like to adopt one of the 12 families remaining, you can do so by stopping by the AFL-CIO office at 1203 N. 6th Street. The offices will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until noon. You can also call the office at 816-364-1131.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
After a good deal of clouds and sunshine Friday, similar weather is expected to begin the weekend. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events