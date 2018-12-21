Nearly all families adopted, 12 remain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Friday evening, the AFL-CIO Community Services Agency reports that 12 families still need to be adopted in the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.

Of the families remaining, a few of them consist of young children and senior parents.

Penny Adams, Executive Director of the AFL-CIO, says that when a family is adopted, they receive a large amount of joy and appreciation.

"It makes the people receiving the gifts feel cared for," Adams said. "Somebody knows they're in this world and somebody cares and it makes the people giving them help feel good about it."

The Adopt-A-Family program allows people and organizations in the community to help provide presents for families in need for the Christmas holiday.

In 2017, a total of 727 families were adopted.

If you would like to adopt one of the 12 families remaining, you can do so by stopping by the AFL-CIO office at 1203 N. 6th Street. The offices will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until noon. You can also call the office at 816-364-1131.