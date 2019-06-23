Clear

Nearly all power restored after Saturday's storms

Nearly all power has been restored to the area following Saturday's storms that left thousands in the dark.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly all power has been restored to the area following Saturday's storms that left thousands in the dark.

At its peak Saturday night, there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in the St. Joseph area, including the entire city of Elwood.

As of Sunday morning, only 40 customers remained without power in St. Joseph.

Power was restored to Elwood Saturday night after nine poles were down between Elwood and Wathena.

For a look at the KCP&L outage map, click here.

During the last 24 hours, many locations have seen an estimated 4-8 inches of rainfall. This is leading to road closures and elevated river and stream heights. Use caution if traveling today.
