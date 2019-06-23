Nearly all power restored after Saturday's storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly all power has been restored to the area following Saturday's storms that left thousands in the dark.
At its peak Saturday night, there were nearly 2,000 customers without power in the St. Joseph area, including the entire city of Elwood.
As of Sunday morning, only 40 customers remained without power in St. Joseph.
Power was restored to Elwood Saturday night after nine poles were down between Elwood and Wathena.
For a look at the KCP&L outage map, click here.
